Kenosha County marijuana arrest, 7+ pounds seized: sheriff

article

Kenosha County authorities arrested a man after more than seven pounds of marijuana were found in his vehicle Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Court records show 32-year-old Michael Broesch is charged with possession with intent to deliver THC.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, authorities received information that Broesch was transporting marijuana into the county. Deputies, along with a K-9, stopped and searched his vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Michael Broesch (Courtesy: KCSD | Facebook)

Court records show Broesch's cash bond was set at $5,000. He was also cited for not wearing a seatbelt and "excessive" window tint.