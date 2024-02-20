Kenosha County K-9 unit; officials hope to expand unit with public help

Kenosha County's K-9 Riggs once again tracked down a person who tried to run away after being pulled over for being in a stolen vehicle.

It was Monday morning, Feb. 19 when Kenosha County sheriff's deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and pulled it over near County Highway K. Sergeant Colin Coultrip said the vehicle was stolen from a dealership in Illinois. He spotted it on his way in to work.

Coultrip said it just so happened K-9 training was happening down the road from the traffic stop. K-9 Riggs was brought in to help.

"Yet again, another K-9 Riggs story where he was able to save the day and bring a wanted fugitive into justice," Coultrip said.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department hopes to keep K-9 units on the team – because Riggs is nearing retirement.

"Now we’re looking to get resources and funding and donations in order to keep our K-9 Unit up to replace K-9 Riggs," Coultrip said.

Right now, the department has five K-9s on the force – including Riggs. But Riggs is getting older. That is why Coultrip said the sheriff's department is proposing a resolution to the Kenosha County Board on Wednesday. It is asking for approval to receive donations from the public in regards to its K-9 units.

"We’re able to bring fugitives into justice, we’re able to search for people whether they are missing or in danger. We can search for them instantly," Coultrip said.

It is a resource the sheriff's department hopes to expand.