Kenosha County search: Drugs, gun found after 2 fled traffic stop

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Search near I-94 and CTH-KR, Kenosha County (Courtesy: WisDOT)

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department seized a "large amount" of narcotics and a gun after two people ran off from a traffic stop Saturday, Aug. 5.

In a Facebook post, the department said deputies, drones and K-9 Riv began looking for the two in the area of I-94 and County Highway KR shortly before 6 p.m.

The sheriff's department asked the community to be aware of those searches when traveling through the area.

This is a developing story. 