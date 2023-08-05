Kenosha County search: Drugs, gun found after 2 fled traffic stop
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department seized a "large amount" of narcotics and a gun after two people ran off from a traffic stop Saturday, Aug. 5.
In a Facebook post, the department said deputies, drones and K-9 Riv began looking for the two in the area of I-94 and County Highway KR shortly before 6 p.m.
The sheriff's department asked the community to be aware of those searches when traveling through the area.
This is a developing story.