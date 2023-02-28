Kenosha County arrests; drugs, guns found in 2 searches

article

In Kenosha County, two people were arrested Monday, Feb. 27 after a pair of drug-related searches.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department arrested the first person, a convicted felon who had cocaine and marijuana on him, around 2:25 p.m. That arrest led to a search of the felon's Salem Lakes home.

At the home, the sheriff's department found cocaine, marijuana, Psilocybin and "various" Schedule II controlled substances. Authorities also found two guns, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and packaging materials, and $806 cash.

That search led to another search in Twin Lakes. There, authorities arrested a second person on several felony drug and weapon-related charges.

Felony charges against a third person, the sheriff's department said, are pending review by the district attorney's office.