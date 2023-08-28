Kenosha County deputies rescue juveniles, mom from Lake Michigan

article

A pair of off-duty Kenosha County sheriff's deputies are being hailed heroes for their actions near Simmons Island on Sunday, Aug. 27.

A news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department says around 3 p.m. Sunday, Deputies Kelsey Schwuchow and Christopher Bischoff spotted a pair of juveniles drowning and their mother struggling to swim in Lake Michigan off of Simmons Island. Those in trouble were in approximately nine feet of water and 60 yards from shore.

The deputies were enjoying their time off work with their families when they spotted two juveniles drowning in Lake Michigan, approximately 60 yards offshore. The juveniles' mother had also ran into the water, risking her own life, in an effort to save her children. But she could not reach them.

Together, Deputies Schwuchow and Bischoff reached the juveniles and began bringing them to shore when the deputies, and juveniles, all began to go under the water. The deputies broke away from the juveniles for a brief moment to regain their breath and strength before continuing to pull the juveniles to shore.

While swimming back to shore with the juveniles, the news release says Deputies Schwuchow and Bischoff swam past the mother who also was beginning to drown. Deputy Schwuchow instructed the mother how to float on her back and comforted her by stating she (Deputy Schwuchow) would be back for her. After reaching shore with the juveniles, Deputy Schwuchow went back into Lake Michigan and was able to safely pull the mother to land as well. Waiting on shore was Tim Martin, an off-duty City of Kenosha Fire Department Firefighter/EMT, who was speaking with Kenosha Joint Services Dispatchers, directing the rescue, and tending to all those involved.

Deputies Schwuchow and Bischoff were battling three to four foot waves at close intervals as well as the rip current that is known to be at this location. All involved individuals, including deputies, were taken to hospitals as a precaution – and are expected to make a full recovery.

The release says "Deputies Schwuchow and Bischoff represented KSD to its highest standard and went above and beyond their call of duty. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department could not be more proud of Deputies Schwuchow and Bischoff and their heroic actions!"