Crash in Kenosha County; driver sought, woman flown to hospital

article

The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department (KFRD) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Burlington Road in Brighton on Thursday.

The KFRD responded at approximately 7:30 a.m. to the scene, where a black SUV was found impacted from behind by a U-Haul truck that had been towing a camping trailer.

The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old female, was stabilized at the scene and transported a hospital by Flight for Life with serious traumatic injuries. After an extensive search of the area, the driver of the U-Haul truck was not located at the scene and is believed to have fled the area.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Units from Salem Lakes, Union Grove and Paris assisted at the scene while Bristol assisted with Landing Zone safety.

"All responding agencies involved worked very closely together," KFRD Battalion John Dahms said in a release. "People helping people, it’s what we do. Right now, we’re praying for a positive outcome for the injured driver."

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the crash.