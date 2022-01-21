Kenosha County drug investigation; $4M+ worth of cocaine found

article

A multi-state drug investigation, prompted after a Kenosha County overdose, led to the discovery of an estimated $4 million or more worth of narcotics.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a Salem Lakes home for a reported narcotics overdose in February 2021. The person involved ultimately survived after deputies administered NARCAN.

An investigation began to determine where the narcotics came from. It uncovered a large drug trafficking organization base in Pleasant Prairie. It operated mostly in Wisconsin and Illinois, but had ties to other locations throughout the U.S. and Mexico, officials said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In December 2021, Kenosha County authorities led a multi-state operation with help from the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration. The operation led to:

106 pounds of cocaine that tested positive for fentanyl; street value estimated at $4 million to $6 million

Approximately $50,000 of recovered property that had been stolen from the area

$120,000 of personal assets that were determined to be used in the distribution of narcotics

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The investigation is still active. The identity of those involved are not being released at this time, officials said.

Kenosha County saw more than 40 fatal overdoses in 2021, according to the sheriff's department, primarily from fentanyl-laced narcotics.