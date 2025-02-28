Kenosha County 3-vehicle crash on I-41; stalled van rear-ended

article

The Brief A crash snarled traffic on I-41 near County C in Kenosha County on Thursday, Feb. 27. The crash involved three vehicles. No major injuries were reported, but multiple rescue units were requested for transport due to the number of people involved.



A three-vehicle crash temporarily closed the three left lanes of southbound I-41 at County C in Kenosha County on Thursday, Feb. 27. It happened around 4 p.m.

What we know:

The investigation determined that a van had come to a stop just after the hill and was not visible to southbound traffic to the north.

A second van traveling southbound rear-ended the stalled van.

