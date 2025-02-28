Kenosha County 3-vehicle crash on I-41; stalled van rear-ended
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A three-vehicle crash temporarily closed the three left lanes of southbound I-41 at County C in Kenosha County on Thursday, Feb. 27. It happened around 4 p.m.
What we know:
The investigation determined that a van had come to a stop just after the hill and was not visible to southbound traffic to the north.
A second van traveling southbound rear-ended the stalled van.
No major injuries were reported, but multiple rescue units were requested for transport due to the number of people involved.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.