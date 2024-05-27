Kenosha Civil War Museum; perspective of people of 7 states

Kenosha Civil War Museum
Though no battles were fought in this region, Wisconsin and surrounding states played a vital role in the Civil War by providing troops and supplies to the cause.
KENOSHA, Wis. - Though no battles were fought in this region, Wisconsin and surrounding states played a vital role in the Civil War by providing troops and supplies to the cause. Brian Kramp is in Kenosha at the Civil War Museum that tells the stories of the Civil War from the perspective of the people of the seven states.
History on Memorial Day at Kenosha Civil War Museum
The history of the Civil War is alive at Kenosha’s Civil War Museum where the sights and stories can be experienced in a space filled with items from 160 years ago. Brian Kramp has a look at the main exhibit and a history of Memorial Day.
Wisconsin's Medal of Honor recipient
A day at The Civil War Museum offers a look into how the Civil War affected not only those fighting in it, but the ones on the home front as well. Brian Kramp is in Kenosha at this hidden gem that’s perfect for school trips, community groups, or anyone wants to learn more about those that served our country.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
360-degree movie at Kenosha Civil War Museum
Not many films can be seen on a full 360-degree screen, but "Seeing the Elephant" offers a one of a kind experience that you won’t forget. Brian Kramp is at the Civil War Museum in Kenosha learning more about this locally produced film that depicts soldiers first experience with combat.
.