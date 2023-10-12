Kenosha church group in Israel when war began, nearly home

Parishioners from a Kenosha were in Israel when the war broke out. They had to evacuate to Jordan for the past few days but will soon be home.

"You’re living history when you travel," said parishioner Sandy Riese.

It was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime for St. Mary Catholic Church parishioners who set off on a pilgrimage to the holy land.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It wakes you up, and it reinforces what you thought," parishioner Jim Riese said.

Sandy and Jim Riese had made the trip before, but this time they stayed home and watched their friends and a priest from the church leave.

St. Mary Catholic Church parishioners

"Right away you pray that they’ll be safe," said Jim.

The Rieses kept track of the group of more than 30 people as they posted photos on Facebook. Shortly after seeing the sights in Bethlehem, things took a turn.

"Shocked, the first thing is I hope those people are OK," Jim said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Just as the group arrived in Nazareth, the U.S. Embassy and authorities said it was time to leave.

"They said they could feel the vibrations from the bombs, and they could hear the bombs," Sandy said.

Father Roman Stikel updated those back in Kenosha, sending a robocall the group had made in Israel.

St. Mary Catholic Church, Kenosha

"I want everybody to know that all the pilgrims are safe," he said. "It was quite an adventure to get across the border in Jordan. It took a very long time, but we all made it."

For the past few days, the pilgrims had been experiencing the trip in a much different way. As their prayers turned to a region so important to them.

"We had no idea this was going to happen – and neither did they," said Sandy.

The group is leaving Jordan and will arrive in Chicago sometime Friday night, Oct. 13. Loved ones are looking forward to them returning home and to their church.