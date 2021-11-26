Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha Christmas tree lighting ceremony kicks off holiday season

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Holidays
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Christmas tree lighting ceremony kicked off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 26 as part of the "Lightin' Up" celebration in downtown Kenosha.

The holiday program features musical performances and a visit from Santa, and the tree lighting.

The Lightin' Up celebration continues downtown with family activities, live entertainment, and special promotions at downtown businesses throughout the evening. Learn more about specials, entertainment, and activities in Kenosha.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Lakefront Brewery Black Friday beer; hundreds lineup to buy, savor
article

Lakefront Brewery Black Friday beer; hundreds lineup to buy, savor

A Black Friday tradition was back at Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee – and hundreds braved the cold to get their hands on limited-edition beers.

Black Friday at Bayshore; more than shopping, it's a celebration
article

Black Friday at Bayshore; more than shopping, it's a celebration

Black Friday can be about more than just the good deals. It can also be filled with family traditions!

SKYFOX shows you skiing at Little Switzerland

The snow has been blowing at Little Switzerland in Slinger -- and plenty of skiers and snowboarders are taking advantage of the chilly temps and early start to the season. SKYFOX captured the view.


 