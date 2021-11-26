Kenosha Christmas tree lighting ceremony kicks off holiday season

article

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony kicked off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 26 as part of the "Lightin' Up" celebration in downtown Kenosha.

The holiday program features musical performances and a visit from Santa, and the tree lighting.

The Lightin' Up celebration continues downtown with family activities, live entertainment, and special promotions at downtown businesses throughout the evening. Learn more about specials, entertainment, and activities in Kenosha.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement



