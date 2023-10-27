Kenosha cemetery grave moved, discovery shocks woman's family

article

A deceased woman's Kenosha gravestone was moved – apparently, along with her body – family members told FOX6 News Friday, Oct. 27.

Maria Guadalupe Terrazas died in 2020 and was buried at St. George Cemetery. When family went to visit, they said they found her gravestone roughly 50 feet from the original site next to what looked like a freshly dug plot.

"This almost seems like a Halloween thing, what they did to us," said Lupe Torres, Terrazas' brother. "This is supposed to be a sacred place."

Terrazas' grave, a spot family members thought was a final resting place, has now become a waking nightmare.

"We can’t find the tombstone, so I’m looking all over the cemetery," Torres said. "I come around this way, next thing I know it’s here, but it’s tilted upside down."

Maria Guadalupe Terrazas

Terrazas' family said they bought her a plot from St. George Cemetery where she could be buried next to family.

"My mother was a very, very special woman," said Maria Gomaz, Terrazas' daughter.

"She was two weeks from beating cancer before she caught COVID. These last three years we finally – God was starting to give us peace through all this," said Alfonso Terrazas, her son.

As of Thursday, Alfonso said that peace is more than disrupted. On Friday, the family said they went to the church that runs the cemetery for concrete answers.

"They took her body out of the ground and threw her in the middle of nowhere," he said.

"We relived everything all over again," said Gomaz. "We’ve heard that the father cannot talk because he’s very busy, and he cannot talk, and he cannot take our questions, and we have to make an appointment to talk to him."

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee told FOX6 News over the phone that the church made multiple attempts to get ahold of the family, including a hand-delivered letter. The archdiocese also said it would provide details in a statement to FOX6 that was not received by Friday night's deadline for this story.

St. George Cemetery

"No, nobody showed up, nobody called or nothing. That’s not true. As all of us can verify that, nobody got a letter," Torres said.

The family told FOX6 they won’t rest until they get an explanation.

"There’s a lot of tears falling now," Alfonso said. "My nephew was on the ground crying, pitch black last night here. I have that imprinted in my head. I’ve been crying for two days."

As of Friday night, the family said they had not heard from the cemetery. Family members said they were not sure their loved one's body had been moved, along with the gravestone, until a work on site confirmed it to them.