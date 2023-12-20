Kenosha business burglary; co-owners seek public's help

A thief in Kenosha got away with more than a thousand dollars of stolen equipment from a small business earlier this week.

It's not the sort of thing Kevin and Lindsay Thomas expected on Tuesday morning, Dec. 19.

"It’s gut-wrenching," Thomas Outdoor Supply co-owner Lindsey Thomas said. "It’s a gut-wrenching feeling."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

They walked into Thomas Outdoor Supply and discovered that somebody had broken in while they were closed.

Thomas Outdoor Supply

"That’s what bothers me the most, the feeling of disrespect, I should say," co-owner Kevin Thomas said.

The door was busted and surveillance footage shows a Dodge Ram with no truck bed pulling into the parking lot around 6:30 a.m.

A man is seen walking out of the truck and up to the window. The surveillance missed the break in, but they saw exactly what was gone: two power blowers worth about $700 each were stolen off of a back shelf.

"Here’s where we’re missing the two BR800 blowers," Kevin Thomas said.

"It wasn’t necessarily a significant amount," Lindsey Thomas said. "It was more just the principle of just taking something."

They are asking for someone to come forward with information.

"I know that it’s a unique vehicle and I know that it would be easy to spot," Lindsey Thomas said. "At the same time, I hope they do the right thing and just turn themselves in."

They want to get back to building the store up instead of focusing on the person trying to bring it down.

"This business is everything to us," Lindsey Thomas said. "It is incredibly personal."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The co-owners have put in new security measures since the break-in.

If you recognize the truck in the surveillance, contact the Kenosha Police Department at (262) 605-5203.