New Kenosha bus stop landings; custodians enhance safety, touch hearts

Two Kenosha custodians are being recognized for going above and beyond for their school by adding safety upgrades that brought some teachers to tears.

The school year for Jeffrey Elementary School is kicking off with a big smile.

Head custodian JT Mecozzi and second shift custodian Rachel Dickey took it upon themselves to finish a project over the summer - Installing a new concrete bus stop landing for the kids.

"Everything we do, we're thinking about the kids first," said Mecozzi.

Teachers told FOX6 News that these new landings will make a big difference when children get on and off the bus.

"I had tears in my eyes because it's like, wow, they are true advocates for us," said Annette Perri, a teacher.

It turns out the lack of landings became a safety issue for kids during certain weather conditions where the grass was wet.

"Just a lot of slipping," said Dickey.

The two were determined to do something about it, even after being told no school or district funding was available.

"School budgets are always tight," said the Kenosha Unified School District Superintendent, Jeffrey Weiss.

But the two Kenosha custodians were persistent. They approached a contractor who was touched by their mission and gave them a significant discount—leaving them to raise a couple of hundred dollars by recycling scrap metal.

"We're scrappers now, found out the do's and don'ts," said Mecozzi.

That's not all; since the sidewalks are the city's property, the two had to go to city hall and attend public work meetings to secure the proper permits.

"To have people take initiative to get it done for their kids and for their fellow coworkers is heartwarming to see," said Weiss.

On Monday, Aug. 28, they received a certificate from the school district for going above and beyond.

"Don't take no for an answer," said Dickey.

"Don't be afraid; give it a shot; if you are told no, go to the next person," Mecozzi said. "If you get told no again, come up with your own solution."