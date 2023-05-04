Kenosha Bradford student with handgun in school; teen in custody

article

A 15-year-old student from Kenosha Bradford High School was taken into custody on Thursday, May 4 after being found to have a handgun in his possession at school.

According to a Facebook post by Kenosha Police Department, officials say just before 2 p.m. Thursday, police, along with Bradford staff, became aware of a social media post depicting what appeared to be a student in possession of a weapon while in the school. After connecting with school staff, police were able to identify and locate the student. He was indeed found to be in possession of a handgun.

The student was taken into custody by Kenosha police, and the weapon was safely removed and recovered by law enforcement.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There were no threats made toward any students, staff, and no one was injured in Thursday’s incident.

Criminal charges are being referred to juvenile intake.