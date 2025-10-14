article

The Brief A judge dismissed a sexual assault case against a former Kenosha school dean. He was charged in 2019 with three felony counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff and two misdemeanor counts of exposing genitals to a child. Court filings said he was dean of students at Bradford High School at the time.



A Kenosha County judge dismissed the sexual assault case against a former Bradford High School administrator on Monday, according to court records.

Case dismissed



Prosecutors charged Curtiss Tolefree in 2019 with three felony counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff and two misdemeanor counts of exposing genitals to a child.

Court records said the state moved to dismiss all five counts because the victim "does not want to testify in the case and has moved out of state." A judge granted the prosecution's motion, and all five counts were dismissed without prejudice – meaning the case could be refiled.

Charges filed



According to a criminal complaint, prosecutors accused Tolefree of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student at Bradford High School from 2008 to 2009. He was the dean of students at the time.

Kenosha Bradford High School

The complaint said the victim came forward to Kenosha police detectives about the alleged criminal activity in 2018. She told them she and Tolefree would have sex nearly every day of her junior year, often in his school office.

The woman told detectives that she got into trouble quite often as a student and would get sent to Tolefree's office, per the complaint. She told detectives she spent a lot of time in his office and eventually began eating lunch there every day. The woman also told officials that Tolefree had his office window "covered with construction paper." As a result, if Tolefree's office door was closed, no one could see inside.

The complaint also stated the woman – referred to as Jane Doe – told authorities that around October or November 2008, when she was 17, Tolefree had sex with her in his office for the first time.

"Jane Doe states that after the first time the defendant had sex with her in his office, they had sex just about every day at school during her junior year," according to the complaint.

Jane Doe also reported that there were times during her junior year that Tolefree would call her out of class, the complaint states, and have her come to his office to have sex. The complaint indicated Tolefree also had sexual encounters with the student in his SUV, at his home and at hotels.