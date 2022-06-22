Kenosha board meeting: Man arrested for disorderly conduct

A man was arrested for disorderly conduct during a Kenosha County board meeting Tuesday night, June, 21. The incident happened while the board was discussing two resolutions – one of them about weapon possession in Kenosha County buildings.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, the man kept interrupting other citizens' comments and talking out of turn. He refused to stop interrupting.

The sheriff's office said when it was his turn to speak, the man was disorderly and was asked to leave by County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo. Officials say he refused to leave and became physical.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The sheriff department arrested him.