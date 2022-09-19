Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody

Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims.

FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.

Investigation outside Las Margaritas Bar & Grill, Kenosha

This investigation comes after Kenosha police responded to Las Margaritas for a shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday.

"All this was taped off," said Michael Ross of Kenosha.

Ross lives nearby and told FOX6 News he came outside when he heard the gunfire. He said his friend was one of the victims.

"I broke down crying right in the parking lot. You know what I mean? I was just with him, so it hurts," Ross said.

Family members identify the second victim as Houston Oliver. They shared pictures of Oliver – and say he was a father and role model. Family members believe he had nothing to do with whatever led to the gunfire.

Houston Oliver

Kenosha police were last called to Las Margaritas in late August – when three people were shot during a fight.

When it comes to this latest shooting, the nephew of the bar's owner shared this…

"If anyone knows anything call the police, give them the information," said Jesus Salazar.

The bar owner and her attorney did not share a statement about the shooting.

Police have not said what prompted the shooting.