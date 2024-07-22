Kenosha bank robbery; armed suspect caught on camera, police seek ID

article

Kenosha police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say twice robbed the same US Bank at 22nd Avenue and 18th Street.

Officials say the first robbery happened on the morning of April 13. The second robbery happened on Saturday morning, July 13. In both instances, officials say the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the teller.

Any tips on whom this person might be can be forwarded to Kenosha police at 262-605-5203. If you would rather share information anonymously, you can contact Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.