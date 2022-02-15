Kenosha attempted homicide investigation; 1 sought, 1 arrested

article

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is seeking Jeremy Jimenez regarding an attempted homicide investigation.

An active warrant has been issued for Jimenez's arrest. In the same case, an arrest warrant had been issued for Indiria Hudson – who has since been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS; Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1,000.

