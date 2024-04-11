Kenosha attempted armed robbery; man accused, suspected in car break-ins

article

Kenosha police arrested a man in connection with an attempted armed robbery and more than two dozen reports of car break-ins through March and early April. That man, identified as 18-year-old Napharon Bennett, is now charged with the following criminal counts:

Attempted armed robbery

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Officials said since March, the Kenosha Police Department has taken more than 30 reports from citizens in regard to vehicle entry complaints. Personal items, including firearms, were taken from unlocked vehicles, officials said.

The detective bureau was able to determine the vehicle entries could be attributed to one person. The patrol division increased patrols to targeted neighborhoods in an attempt to locate the suspect in the act.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

On Wednesday, April 3, Kenosha police responded to a gas station on 75th Street for a report of an attempted armed robbery. Officers and detectives were able to verify a younger male had attempted to rob another male at gunpoint and then entered his unlocked vehicle at the pumps. Surveillance video confirmed all of this and the suspect on the video also matched the description of the vehicle entry suspect. That suspect was identified as Napharon Bennett.

Officials said detectives then honed in on Bennett and he was arrested early on Friday, April 5 as he left his residence. Bennett was conveniently wearing the same clothing during his previous vehicle break-ins at the time of his arrest, officials said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Bennett was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court and is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

Additional charges pertaining to the vehicle entries will be forthcoming, officials said.