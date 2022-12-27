Woman found dead outside Kenosha assisted living facility

article

A Kenosha assisted living facility resident was found dead outside the building on Dec. 19, 2022. Police said her death was "related to weather exposure."

The 89-year-old woman was a resident of Parkside Manor near Green Bay Road and 67th Street. Police said she was found around 7:45 a.m.

Criminal charges are being referred to the district attorney's office, and the investigation remains open and active.