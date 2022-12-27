Expand / Collapse search

Woman found dead outside Kenosha assisted living facility

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Kenosha Police Department article

Kenosha Police Department

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha assisted living facility resident was found dead outside the building on Dec. 19, 2022. Police said her death was "related to weather exposure."

The 89-year-old woman was a resident of Parkside Manor near Green Bay Road and 67th Street. Police said she was found around 7:45 a.m. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Criminal charges are being referred to the district attorney's office, and the investigation remains open and active.