Kenosha Applebee's arrest; policy violations by 2 officers: officials

Kenosha police released a community briefing on Friday, Nov. 17 in connection with an arrest at an Applebee's restaurant that was caught on camera in July. That briefing indicated department leaders identified violations of department policies by two officers.

Officials said in their community briefing that around 11 p.m. on July 20 that officers from the Kenosha Police Department responded to the intersection of Hwy 31 (Green Bay Road) and Highway 50 for a report of a rollover collision involving two vehicles. Occupants of one of the vehicles fled the scene. The suspect in the hit-and-run was eventually located hiding in a nearby Applebee's restaurant.

Kenosha police say as many people have seen, two other individuals, Jermelle English and Shanya Boyd, were also taken into custody during the course of the investigation. English and Boyd were not involved in the hit-and-run crash. Force was used in affecting those arrests, which in turned automatically triggered an internal review of this incident.

After a review by the Kenosha Police Department and West Allis Police Department, officials identified violations of Kenosha Police Department policy committed by both Officer Courtier and Officer Vences, a news release says.

Officer Vences received a four-day suspension because it was determined the initial force used by Officer Vences was reasonable but that he should have re-evaluated the effectiveness of those strikes and considered other options to overcome English’s resistance. Officials say Vences also failed to complete a report that met the standards of the Kenosha Police Department.

Officer Courtier received a ten-day suspension. The investigation found Officer Courtier failed to decontaminate Boyd after utilizing pepper spray and did not meet the standards of the Kenosha Police Department in regard to professional communication, the safe operation of department vehicles and report writing.

In addition to the suspension time, Kenosha police say both officers are receiving supplemental training to correct the deficiencies that were identified in their response to this situation.