Kenosha apartment evacuated, armed person reported

A Kenosha apartment building was evacuated on 28th Avenue near 40th Street Monday, July 25 following a report of a person with a gun.

Police said when officers arrived, a shot was heard from behind the building.

The building was secured and residents evacuated, and searches revealed no one with injuries.

No arrests were made. Kenosha police said, "This investigation continues."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact kenosha police at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.