Kenosha abduction, Indiana arrests, 2 missing kids found

A South Carolina man and woman wanted in connection with a Kenosha abduction were arrested early Wednesday, Aug. 10 in Whitestown, Indiana.

Kenosha police said this all started when a man, 24, attacked his 2-year-old son's mother and took the child.

Police noted that the father is "not local" and there was no prior arrangement in place regarding the child, adding that "there were absolute concerns for the child's welfare."

An immediate search began for the man and child, while police worked to coordinate an Amber Alert.

Meanwhile, in Whitestown, Indiana, police learned of a statewide BOLO alert for a black Ford Mustang with Utah plates connected to the Kenosha battery and abduction.

A high-risk traffic stop was conducted after the vehicle was spotted on I-65 southbound in Whitestown. An investigation confirmed this was the vehicle wanted out of Kenosha.

Indiana police identified the driver as Ramogi Caldwell, 23, and the passenger as Bresha Goode, 21. Both were arrested on kidnapping warrants out of Kenosha.

Two children police said were "missing" were found unharmed in the vehicle and taken to a hospital in Indiana for an evaluation, later released into the care of a caseworker from the Indiana Department of Child Services to await reunification with their birth parents.

Kenosha police said Wednesday morning: " Lots of charges coming for dad who is being held in Indiana on charges he picked up during the stop. No further info. today, still much work to be done to extradite suspect back to Kenosha. Great work by several agencies."