Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman hearing adjourned again

Kenneth Twyman, one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted, was due in Milwaukee County court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20. Once again, though, that hearing was adjourned.

Twyman, 24, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of Tayvon Luckett in April.

In July, Twyman appeared for a scheduled preliminary hearing. A detective with the Milwaukee Police Department testified, but online records show prosecutors then requested an adjournment for additional testimony from another detective.

On Aug. 16, the preliminary hearing was adjourned a second time; Twyman was not present, and the court adjourned the case for cause.

Twyman's attorney Mark Richards was present for the Sept. 20 court date – but Twyman was not. He is in the Waukesha County Jail for a separate case and refused to be transported for the hearing, court records indicate.

The preliminary hearing in Milwaukee County was adjourned for cause again and rescheduled, this time for Oct. 3.

U.S. Marshals called Twyman a menace, and Milwaukee police say he's a killer. But no matter how high judges set his bail, someone keeps coming up with the cash to set him free, to the dismay of family members of Luckett.

In 2019, he posted $2,000 and fled the state. Earlier in 2022, he posted another $10,000. Police say he then shot and killed Luckett and disappeared again. In July, Marshals found him for the third time, and on Aug. 5, he posted more than $100,000 bail in hopes of getting out again.