Kendrick Lamar tour hits Fiserv Forum, new album out

Kendrick Lamar takes the global stage once again for "The Big Steppers Tour" – including a stop at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Aug. 18 – with guests Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.

General ticket sales start Friday, May 20 at 12 p.m. noon CT through Fiserv Forum's website.

For all shows in the U.S., the first tickets to tour will be available to Cash App customers via an exclusive ticket presale. Beginning Thursday, May 19 at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. CT. New and existing Cash App Cash cardholders can unlock the special presale and purchase tickets by using the first 9 numbers of their Cash Card on Ticketmaster and completing the purchase immediately.

After dropping the highly anticipated "Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers," album on May 13 – his first in five years, which set social media ablaze – the Grammy Award-winning rapper and Compton native announced worldwide tour dates. The 34-year-old has won 14 Grammy Awards.