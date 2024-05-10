K-9 Bane End of Watch; retired St. Francis police dog passes away

article

K-9 Bane, the first K-9 officer in the St. Francis Police Department, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The announcement was made in a video on the K9 Bane Facebook Page.

Bane retired from the force in 2020. Bane and his handler, St. Francis Police Detective Holly McManus, had been working to spread autism awareness in the community since his retirement.

A few years later, he was diagnosed with a terminal nerve disease.

On July 7, 2023, St. Francis police honored Bane with a bronze statue outside the department.