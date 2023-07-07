St. Francis K-9 statue unveiled, honors former members

article

St. Francis police honored former members of the force – unveiling a bronze statue outside the department Friday, July 7.

The K-9 Legacy Statue honors the life and service of the department's own K-9 Bane.

K-9 Riggs, a beloved former member of the force who retired last year due to a degenerative neurological disease, was on hand for the dedication – his name engraved.

"I can't even begin to describe how many people reach out to me on a daily or weekly basis, telling me what a difference they've made in their daily lives," Det. Holly McManus said. "Despite being a grumpy old man, he's made people laugh, smile and love him to the point where I was able to build this monument in just less than a year."

The statue came together in about a year thanks to support and donations from all over the world.