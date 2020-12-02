K-9s will detect firearms at Mayfair Mall

K-9 officers will detect firearms alongside security officers at Mayfair Mall, officials announced Wednesday, Dec. 2, nearly two weeks after a shooting at the mall left eight people injured. A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the shooting police said was a result of an altercation between two groups.

“The safety of all visitors and employees of Mayfair is important to the Wauwatosa Police Department," said Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber in a statement. We support this innovative detection approach and will continue supporting the shopping center’s safety needs to help enforce a safe, family-friendly shopping environment.”

Firearms are prohibited at the mall, located at 2500 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa.