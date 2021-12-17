K-9 Riggs earns Silver Star award for courage, bravery, valor

article

Kenosha County Sheriff's K-9 Riggs was awarded on Thursday, Dec. 16 a Silver Star Award – the second-highest award given to a member of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department in recognition of service for valor, courage, intelligence, and bravery.

K-9 Riggs was shot in the head Thursday, Oct. 21 after getting an armed suspect to the ground. He was immediately taken to Harris Pet Hospital in Salem – and then transferred to Veterinary Specialty Center in Buffalo Grove, Illinois where he was hospitalized for two days before being released.

"K-9 Riggs performed an act of courage, valor, and bravery and was a hero that day. He potentially saved the lives of our deputies and the public," the narrator at the Thursday event stated.

K-9 Riggs

You can watch the entire Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Promotion and Awards Ceremony from Thursday on Facebook.