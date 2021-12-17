Expand / Collapse search

K-9 Riggs earns Silver Star award for courage, bravery, valor

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Kenosha County
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County Sheriff's K-9 Riggs was awarded on Thursday, Dec. 16 a Silver Star Award – the second-highest award given to a member of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department in recognition of service for valor, courage, intelligence, and bravery.

K-9 Riggs was shot in the head Thursday, Oct. 21 after getting an armed suspect to the ground. He was immediately taken to Harris Pet Hospital in Salem – and then transferred to Veterinary Specialty Center in Buffalo Grove, Illinois where he was hospitalized for two days before being released.

"K-9 Riggs performed an act of courage, valor, and bravery and was a hero that day. He potentially saved the lives of our deputies and the public," the narrator at the Thursday event stated.

You can watch the entire Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Promotion and Awards Ceremony from Thursday on Facebook. 

