Milwaukee police chase, crash; stolen vehicle catches fire, driver charged

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of leading Milwaukee police on a chase that ended in a crash on Feb. 3. Prosecutors say the man ran several red lights at speeds over twice the posted limit. The pursuit ended in the area of 28th and Becher after the driver ran a stop sign and struck an Oldsmobile Alero.



A 32-year-old Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in connection to a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Monday, Feb. 3. Prosecutors say the fleeing vehicle was reported stolen.

Police chase

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, it started around 10:17 p.m. that day near S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive and W. Greenfield Avenue. Court filings said officers observed a blue 2024 Honda Accord traveling approximately 60 mph in the 30 mph zone with no front license plate displayed.

The officer conducted a U-turn and traveled southbound on S. 16th Street, attempting to catch up to the Honda as the driver, later identified as Justin Korth, increased speed, court filings say.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint says Korth ran several red lights at speeds over twice the posted limit.

Crash & vehicle fire

What we know:

The pursuit ended in the area of 28th and Becher after Korth ran a stop sign and struck an Oldsmobile Alero, causing the Alero to spin multiple times and strike several parked vehicles and a building, prosecutors said.

2024 Honda Accord

The driver of the Alero was pinned inside the driver's seat due to the collision. The front passenger was ejected from the vehicle, court filings say.

The Honda came to rest facing northbound on S. 28th Street with severe front end damage and caught fire.

Korth was removed from the vehicle and arrested. The front passenger in the Honda was also removed from the vehicle. She stated she asked Korth to stop multiple times, but he did not, the complaint states.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

After Korth was arrested, officers located a black cloth bag inside his pants pocket that contained a capped syringe, a rubber tourniquet, and a plastic container that contained a gray chunky substance suspected to be heroin.

Oldsmobile Alero

According to the complaint, a record check on the displayed rear plate on the Honda showed it did not list to the Honda.

A record check on the VIN showed the Honda listed as a stolen vehicle by the Milwaukee Police Department, taken on December 24th, 2024.

In custody

What we know:

Justin Korth is charged with the following:

Two counts of first degree reckless injury

Two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety

Two counts of vehicle operator flee/elude resulting in great bodily harm

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property

Possession of narcotic drugs

Korth made his initial appearance in court on Feb. 8. He is due back in court on Feb. 14 for a preliminary hearing.