Juneteenth Day official city holiday; Mayor Johnson signs ordinance

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Monday, Sept. 26 signed an ordinance establishing Juneteenth Day as an official city holiday.

Milwaukee will join the federal government and about half the states in formally marking June 19 as a holiday honoring of the end of slavery in the United States.

Under this ordinance, city offices will be closed each year on June 19, and employees will receive a paid day off.

At the signing event, the Mayor was joined by Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs who is the principal sponsor of this ordinance.