Milwaukee's 50th Juneteenth ‘an independence day for Black people’

Milwaukee's 50th Juneteenth celebration was held Saturday, June 19.

"This is an independence day for Black people in America," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

It’s been 50 years since the Northcott Neighborhood House hosted the first Juneteenth celebration in Milwaukee.

"We have had the largest celebration, if not one of the largest, but we have had an incredible celebration over so many years. I’m so proud to be from this city," Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said.

Hundreds came out to both watch and participate in this year’s celebrations.

"I have to tell you, it's an opportunity to celebrate the resilience and the fortitude of Black Wisconsinites," Governor Tony Evers said.

"This is a very special moment and a very special day in our community and around the world," said London King of the Boss Man motorcycle group.

To be able to celebrate Juneteenth in person this year just amplified the excitement as the day officially became a federal holiday.

"What Juneteenth means to me is just a liberation, a freedom, not just only from many, many years ago but also, just now still being able to, you know, still being able to do what we need to do today as Black people and African Americans in this country," said Ayanna Bennett, 2020 Miss Juneteenth Day.