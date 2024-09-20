Juneau House in Theresa joins National Register of Historic Places

article

The Wisconsin Historical Society on Friday announced that the Solomon and Josette Juneau House has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Juneau House was constructed in Theresa in 1847. It is the only remaining building associated with the people who founded the village of Theresa and city of Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Historical Society said.

The Juneaus constructed houses in Milwaukee and Green Bay, along with their summer house in Theresa. The village now owns and operates the house.

Solomon Juneau established trade networks and pioneered exploration of eastern Wisconsin, specifically between Milwaukee and Green Bay, which the Wisconsin Historical Society said provided a direct stimulus for the growth and establishment of the state in 1848.

Josette Juneau spoke three languages – including Menominee, Potawatomi and French. The Wisconsin Historical Society said her familial connections to both the Menominee and Potawatomi tribes provided a critical link for Euro-American explorers and fur traders, like Solomon Juneau, to travel the Great Lakes region. It helped establish relationships with tribal communities and conduct the exploration of the area that eventually led to greater settlement and statehood.