Child porn possession, Juneau man charged with 10 counts

Dodge County sheriff's deputies arrested a Juneau man for possession of child pornography after an Oct. 17 search.

According to the sheriff's office, authorities got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in regard to an internet crimes against children investigation. The sheriff's office Criminal Investigations Division then executed a search warrant.

Daniel Uttech, 62, of Juneau was taken into custody – booked into the Dodge County Jail on 10 counts of child porn possession. He made his initial court appearance Oct. 18 and had cash bond set at $5,000.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with help at the scene from the Juneau Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations Digital Forensics Unit.