Juneau Beer Garden open in Milwaukee: 'It’s perfect'

What better way to enjoy a beer than with a view of Milwaukee's lakefront and skyline?

Juneau Beer Garden officially opened for the season on Friday, May 17.

"It’s outside, and there’s brats and hot dogs and beer," said John Schmitt. "It’s perfect."

Juneau Park is one of several Milwaukee County Parks locations with a beer garden operating this summer.

"I mean, what can you beat?" said John Wasilowski, Milwaukee County Parks beer garden unit coordinator. "Coming out to enjoy your park and have a beer at the same time."

Wasilowski said, whether it’s people or pups, beer gardens are spaces that bring the community together.

"I think I am going to be here until the day I die. It’s the best job I think I ever had," he said.

Not only that, but Wasilowski said each beer bought benefits Milwaukee County Parks.

"Every dollar we make and take to the bank, we put directly back," he said. "Just ways to improve the park with the money from the beer garden, and our friends in the community."

Juneau Beer Garden is open Tuesdays through Sundays. Milwaukee County Parks operates six other permanent beer gardens, as well as a traveling beer garden.