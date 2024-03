Milwaukee Traveling Beer Garden; 2024 tour schedule

Milwaukee County Parks leaders unveiled the schedule on Thursday, March 21 for the 2024 Traveling Beer Garden.

This year, like in previous years, you can get free beer and free root beer for the first day of every stop on the schedule.

Traveling Beer Garden schedule:

Greenfield Park: May 15-May 27

Froemming Park: May 29-June 9

Cooper Park: June 12-June 23

Grant Park: June 26-July 7

Kops Park: July 10-July 21

McCarty Park: July 24-Aug. 4

Doctors Park: Aug. 7-Aug. 18

Sheridan Park: Aug. 21-Sept. 2

It's Milwaukee County Parks' 11th year partnering with Sprecher for the Traveling Beer Garden.

"There's nothing like beer garden season in Milwaukee County! This unique tradition in our community brings people together, generates revenue for county operations, and fosters positive activity in our Milwaukee County Parks. I'm looking forward to folks flocking to our parks this summer to visit one of our amazing beer gardens and enjoy a cold one with friends and neighbors," said Milwaukee County Execituve David Crowley.

Parks officials said the Traveling Beer Garden has generated nearly $5 million in revenue, and beer gardens, in general, have generated more than $12 million in revenue since 2014.

The money helps improve Milwaukee County Parks.