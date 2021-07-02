July 4th Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes

article

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the July Fourth holiday.

Here is a list of changes that residents need to know.

Garbage, Recycling and Drop-Off Center

No garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, July 5Reminder: collection days shift forward after each city holiday; a collection schedule is available at milwaukee.gov/sanitation

Drop-off centers closed on Sunday, July 4

Parking and Tow Lot

No parking meter or hourly restrictions on Sunday, July 4

No overnight parking enforcement Sunday night into Monday morning, July 5; however, vehicles must still be parked legally and not in violation of posted regulations

Night parking enforcement resumes Monday night into Tuesday morning, July 6 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Milwaukee Water Works

Customer Service Center has reopened to walk-in customer visits, but will be closed and not taking phone calls July 5

Customers can pay municipal services bills and check account balances online; for automated account information, call 414-286-3710

For water emergencies, call the 24-hour control center at 414-286-3710

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call (414) 286-CITY (2489), visit the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/dpw, or enter service requests online at milwaukee.gov/click4action.