Expand / Collapse search

July 4th Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes

Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the July Fourth holiday.

Here is a list of changes that residents need to know.

Garbage, Recycling and Drop-Off Center

  • No garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, July 5Reminder: collection days shift forward after each city holiday; a collection schedule is available at milwaukee.gov/sanitation
  • Reminder: collection days shift forward after each city holiday; a collection schedule is available at milwaukee.gov/sanitation
  • Drop-off centers closed on Sunday, July 4

Parking and Tow Lot

  • No parking meter or hourly restrictions on Sunday, July 4
  • No overnight parking enforcement Sunday night into Monday morning, July 5; however, vehicles must still be parked legally and not in violation of posted regulations
  • Night parking enforcement resumes Monday night into Tuesday morning, July 6 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee Water Works

  • Customer Service Center has reopened to walk-in customer visits, but will be closed and not taking phone calls July 5
  • Customers can pay municipal services bills and check account balances online; for automated account information, call 414-286-3710
  • For water emergencies, call the 24-hour control center at 414-286-3710

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call (414) 286-CITY (2489), visit the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/dpw, or enter service requests online at milwaukee.gov/click4action.

Construction that could impact your commute

Jason Roselle with WisDOT has the details.

Botched water tower paint job in central Wisconsin
slideshow

Botched water tower paint job in central Wisconsin

Painters scrambled Friday to fix a giant typo on a central Wisconsin village's water tower.