Judge enforces Northridge Mall raze orders

A judge enforced the raze orders for the former Northridge Mall during a motion hearing Monday, Oct. 3.

The ruling was the latest in the saga of the abandoned property owned by U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group.

Judge William Sosnay ordered the petition by the plaintiff, Black Spruce, for a restraining order against Milwaukee to halt the city's raze orders for Northridge, dismissed.

Back in August, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski called out the owner for not following a court order to maintain and keep the building secure. Lipski was among those testifying during Monday's motion hearing. Also testifying was Li Yang, Black Spruce executive.

Judge Sosnay ordered the city's raze orders to be enforced and daily fines of $2,000 to continue until necessary upgrades are made.