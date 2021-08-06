Judge charged with child porn reaches federal plea agreement

article

Brett Blomme, the Milwaukee County children's court judge charged in a child pornography case, reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

According to a plea agreement dated July 20, Blomme pleaded guilty to two federal counts of distributing child pornography – listed in an indictment. Each count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Wisconsin document states that as a result of the agreement, the "guilty pleas will completely resolve all possible federal and state criminal violations that have occurred in the Western District of Wisconsin" provided that certain conditions are met.

The agreement includes an acknowledgment that he used an iPhone to distribute sexually explicit images of children via a social media app.

Blomme, 39, was also charged with seven counts of child pornography possession by the state in Dane County Circuit Court – those charges filed in March 2021.

Prosecutors said special agents linked Blomme's social media account to several IP addresses, including two Milwaukee County buildings.

He was arrested after a trip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

