Jovanni Walls sentenced to 2 years in prison for shooting his brother

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Jovanni Walls on Friday, March 12 to two years in prison (include 502 days already served) plus another two years of extended supervision.

Walls was accused of shooting his own brother a dozen times after a fight near 29th and Clybourn in October 2019. The complaint said the shooting was captured by surveillance cameras, and the video showed Walls firing outside the Milwaukee Food Market, with a muzzle flash visible.

Prosecutors said shortly after the shooting, Walls returned to the scene and turned himself in. A revolver was recovered from his waistband, prosecutors said.

Walls originally faced one count of first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon. But in January, online court records indicate a plea deal was reached. Walls pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.