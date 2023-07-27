Jonas Brothers at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 20

article

The Jonas Brothers will perform at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 20 with opener Lawrence. The band will perform five albums of hits from its entire catalog.

Fans can register now through Monday, July 31 at 9 p.m. for the Verified Fan presale HERE. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Thursday, Aug. 3. More information on Verified Fan can be found HERE.

A limited number of tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning on Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. at jonasbrothers.com .

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium reserved tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed Jonas Brothers VIP gift items and more. For additional information, visit vipnation.com.