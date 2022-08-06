Johnsonville Brat Days: 'Brings whole community together'

It's the second day of Brat Days in Sheboygan. The 69th year of live music, carnival rides and lots and lots of brats...

Brat Days in Sheboygan brings thousands to the area and for some like Tari Scheidel it's tradition.

"Well I’ve been coming here since I was five," she said. "It’s kind of like, just brings the whole community together."

That's what's kept Mike Schaev coming back to the grills for 22 years...

"The comradery, the people. It’s just so much fun," he said.

Schaev is the head fry guy. It's his job to make sure the Johnsonville brats are grilled to perfection

"it’s gotta be golden brown all the way around and temperature hits about 190 degrees and it’s done perfect, nice and juicy," he said.

Schaev will grill thousands of brats and hundreds of hamburgers for the festival.

"Everything you can imagine made out of brats. Like that’s just incredible," said Scheidel. "It’s just a good feeling to be here. People look forward to it."

Including brat on a stick, a double brat and a brat with a hamburger.

This is the last year for the brat days two-day format, next year it will move to one day but it will still be filled with family fun, live music and of course brats.

there are more than 400 volunteers who also help put the festival together, including the Sheboygan Jaycees, a non-profit organization for young people in Sheboygan County.