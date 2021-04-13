Experts answer questions with Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hold

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is instructing vaccinators to stop administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to a federal review of adverse side effects reported.

As those safety issues are investigated, the vaccine will not be administered. Still, medical experts say people who have already received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine should not panic.

A professor with the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) anticipates officials will take their finger off the pause button eventually, but that it's hard to determine when.

"It's rare, so people shouldn’t be overly alarmed," said Dr. Roy Silverstein, professor and medicine department chair at MCW.

Of the near 7 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses administered in the U.S., six women between the ages of 18 and 48 have experienced unusual blood clotting in the brain's venous sinuses.

"The syndrome is called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis," Silverstein said. "What makes it unusual is these blood clots have been associated with a low blood platelet count, the platelets are the cells in the blood that help the blood to clot, so it’s a little bit paradoxical or unusual that in the presence of a blood clot, the blood platelet count is low."

Silverstein says people who received the Johnson & Johnson shot should look for the following symptoms within three weeks of vaccination: severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, blurred vision and shortness of breath.

"This is a very rare complication and we’re not expecting to really see any more of these cases," said Silverstein.

Marwa Bakr, pharmacist and owner of Infinity Pharmacy in Milwaukee, said severe symptoms should not be confused with typical reactions that subside within 12-24 hours of vaccination.

"If they get symptoms like nausea, body aches, chills, one to two days after the vaccine, this is totally normal," Bakr said.

After administering 100 doses last week and about 50 more this week, Bakr will now turn her focus to doling out the Pfizer vaccine.

"You know the main thing is we want everybody to get vaccinated. No matter what type of vaccine. We want the community to get vaccinated and everybody to be safe," said Bakr.

The pharmacist said part of the appeal of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine among her customers was, of course, it is just one dose.

If you experience any of the severe symptoms above, you are encouraged to contact your doctor or an urgent care clinic.