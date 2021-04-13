WI DHS pauses administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Tuesday, April 13 that it is instructing Wisconsin vaccine providers to stop administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to a federal review of adverse side effects reported.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a statement saying six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot have been reported in the U.S. out of 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses given.

DHS officials said in a news release that vaccine providers should continue to hold the vaccine at proper storage and continue timely reporting of any adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). This pause will allow CDC to determine if there are any further cases of this clotting disorder and to provide health care providers with guidance on how to treat this rare condition.

People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should monitor for the following symptoms three weeks after their vaccination:

Severe headache

Abdominal pain

Leg pain

Shortness of breath

Symptoms associated with these severe events have occurred six to 13 days after vaccine receipt. Contact your health care provider and use the v-safe program to report your symptoms.

Officials say the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines continue to remain extremely safe vaccines. DHS encourages everyone eligible to get the vaccine to continue with their vaccination, especially in light of variants. Wisconsin continues to have a good supply of these vaccines; 96% of the doses administered in the state have been Pfizer and Moderna.