Johnson Creek I-94 crash; 3 pickup trucks towing camper trailers

A three-vehicle crash shut down the westbound lanes of I-94 at WIS 26 near Johnson Creek on Thursday morning, Nov. 21. Crews responded to the scene around 3:55 a.m.

The crash involved three heavy-duty pick-up trucks, each towing large tandem axel camper trailers. All three trucks sustained heavy damage and one of the camper trailers was destroyed entirely.

The area between the 267 westbound off-ramp and on-ramp remained closed for nearly four hours while emergency crews cleared the vehicles and debris from the roadway.

The occupants sustained minor injuries.