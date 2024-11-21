Expand / Collapse search

Johnson Creek I-94 crash; 3 pickup trucks towing camper trailers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 21, 2024 10:56am CST
Traffic
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Crash I-94 at State Highway 26 near Johnson Creek (Courtesy: WisDOT)

The Brief

    • A three-vehicle crash shut down a portion of westbound I-94 near Johnson Creek on Thursday morning.
    • The crash involved three pickup trucks hauling camper trailers.
    • The occupants sustained minor injuries.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A three-vehicle crash shut down the westbound lanes of I-94 at WIS 26 near Johnson Creek on Thursday morning, Nov. 21. Crews responded to the scene around 3:55 a.m.

The crash involved three heavy-duty pick-up trucks, each towing large tandem axel camper trailers. All three trucks sustained heavy damage and one of the camper trailers was destroyed entirely. 

The area between the 267 westbound off-ramp and on-ramp remained closed for nearly four hours while emergency crews cleared the vehicles and debris from the roadway.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The occupants sustained minor injuries. 

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by the Johnson Creek Fire Department. 