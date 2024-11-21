Johnson Creek I-94 crash; 3 pickup trucks towing camper trailers
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A three-vehicle crash shut down the westbound lanes of I-94 at WIS 26 near Johnson Creek on Thursday morning, Nov. 21. Crews responded to the scene around 3:55 a.m.
The crash involved three heavy-duty pick-up trucks, each towing large tandem axel camper trailers. All three trucks sustained heavy damage and one of the camper trailers was destroyed entirely.
The area between the 267 westbound off-ramp and on-ramp remained closed for nearly four hours while emergency crews cleared the vehicles and debris from the roadway.
The occupants sustained minor injuries.