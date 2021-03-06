Group rallies across Milwaukee ahead of former officer's trial

The trial of former Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli, charged in the death of Joel Acevedo, is set to begin Monday, March 8.

A simple piece of paper with a detailed story was left on doorsteps all over the city the Saturday prior to the trial. The group that organized the drops said their goal is simple -- inform the community.

"We just like to spread the information as much as we can so that people know what’s going on," said Kamila Ahmed.

Mattioli, 32, is accused of using a chokehold on Acevedo during a fight while off-duty, causing Acevedo's death six days later in April 2020. He pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide in the case in December.

"It’s hard to say where this is going to go, but we want the best for the family, we want some closure, we want something that is going to give them some peace somewhere," community activist Oscar Concepcion said.

The Peoples Revolution and community members took part in the dropoff rally -- demanding justice for Acevedo and calling for people to be charged in his death. Two witnesses are mentioned in the criminal complaint.

"We want to make sure that those two people are held accountable as well for their part in Joel’s murder," said Ahmed.

Mattioli's trial is set to start at 3 p.m. Monday.

Defense Attorney Michael Hart said the former police officer will argue self-defense.