Milwaukee Jimmy John's delivery driver's car stolen, caught on video

Thieves stole a Jimmy John's delivery driver’s car while he was on the job, and the bold act was all caught on dashcam Tuesday night, July 23.

A freaky fast delivery gone wrong in a flash.

"We ordered Jimmy Johns," said Elizabeth Henry, who ordered from the restaurant company. ""It was crazy. It was actually nuts."

Henry said her husband stepped outside their home near Auer and Dousman in Riverwest to grab the Jimmy John's delivery order.

"A few minutes later he comes in the house, and he’s like ‘oh my gosh!’ I said what is going on? And he said the delivery driver’s car just got stolen," Henry said.

Her dash cam caught it all on video.

"A vehicle pulled up as he walked up to the house and somebody jumped out and jumped in the driver's seat and tore off that way," Henry said.

The thieves sped off toward a dead end on Bauer Ave.

"They seem really brazen," Henry said.

Fast-forward to a few minutes later, you can see the delivery driver and Henry’s husband putting construction cones in the way to try to stop the thieves while they pull around. Instead, the driver ran right through the barricades.

‘I just want to feel like we are safe at night, and they got into the car so quickly after he got out," Henry said.

The Milwaukee Police Department recovered the stolen car late Tuesday night, after it was involved in a police chase and crashed. However, the suspect who took it got away.

"This is a place people want to live, and we would like to probably keep it that way," Henry said. "Let's figure out what is needed to get it to be safe again."

A Jimmy John’s manager told FOX6 News he is thankful the driver did not get hurt.