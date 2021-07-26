JetBlue flights from MKE now available for booking

article

JetBlue Airways announced Monday, July 26 the schedule for its 2022 debut at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and tickets are now available for sale.

The airline’s new nonstop flights to Boston Logan International Airport and New York/John F. Kennedy International Airport will begin on March 27, 2022. JetBlue’s schedule will be flown seven days per week from Milwaukee to both destinations

"JetBlue is a popular airline among travelers, and we’re looking forward to introducing their high-quality in-flight experience to travelers from throughout Wisconsin in 2022," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. "The new routes also allow for easy connections to other destinations, including service to London from JFK. JetBlue’s new codeshare partnership with American Airlines also opens up many connections to Europe and beyond on American."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

JetBlue’s MKE flights will be operated by brand new 140-seat Airbus A220 aircraft, with wider seats, bigger windows, extra-large overhead bins, spacious restrooms, and the latest in-flight tech and free entertainment at every seat.